Father demands stricter restrictions on heavy vehicles near schools, citing preventable tragedy

The mother and son who died in the accident. PIC/RAJESH GUPTA

Listen to this article Mumbai: Woman, her 12-year-old son killed in dumper collision in Kurla x 00:00

In the fifth such incident this year, a mother and son lost their lives in a collision with a dumper truck near a school in Kurla’s Nehru Nagar area. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday when Kavita Singadiya, 32, and her son, Pravin Singadiya, 12, were fatally hit by a dumper while riding an Activa scooter near Kedarnath School in Kurla at around 7.15 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mid-day, Kaluram Singadiya, Kavita’s husband said, “As usual, my wife had headed out to drop our son at school. Kavita was riding the Activa. I received a call that both of them had met with an accident and were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. When I reached the hospital, both were in the emergency ward. My wife was pronounced dead by the doctors at around 7.30 am, and my son was declared dead an hour later, at around 8.30 am.”



The dumper truck, which was involved in the collision on November 26, has been confiscated by the police

“The school was just 100 to 200 metres from the accident spot. We demand that dumpers should not be allowed near schools, as many parents and students walk on these narrow roads in the morning. If the dumper had been restricted, this accident could have been avoided. I also demand strict legal action against the driver,” he said. “My son was very fond of studying and wanted to become a doctor. Despite financial constraints, we enrolled him in a reputed school because he was so dedicated to his studies,” Kaluram said. The family also has a younger daughter named Tamanna.

Following Kaluram’s statement, the Nehru Nagar police registered an FIR against the dumper driver. “An FIR has been registered against the accused, Rizwan Rehman, 32. His blood samples have been sent for forensic analysis to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Further investigation is ongoing,” said Navnath Dhavale, DCP, ZoneVI. Rehman has been booked under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and Section 281 (rash or negligent driving on public roads) of the BNS.