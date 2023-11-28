Mumbai woman loses toddler son on her birthday

Tragedy occurred when the family of four was riding a scooter on the way to a beach resort in Gorai

A couple’s bike ride to celebrate a birthday turned tragic when they lost one of their children, an 11-month-old, to a mishap at Bhayandar on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, Kunal Shah, a resident of Babuda Residency, accompanied by his wife Jigna and their two children, Kiara, 5, and Daksha, were on the way to Gorai beach resort in Bhayandar West on Saturday afternoon.

The family was travelling on Kunal’s two-wheeler. The Shah family was on their way to celebrate Jigna’s birthday. Shah was riding the bike with Kiara seated in the front and Daksha on his mother’s lap in the pillion seat. As the family passed Surbhi Hotel on Uttan Road, the bike skidded due to the presence of stagnant water on the road.

This led to Daksha being thrown from his mother’s lap and sustaining severe head injuries, which led to his death. The Bhayandar police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with this incident. A police officer said, “We have registered an accident death report in this matter. The Shah couple and their daughter sustained injuries, their son unfortunately did not survive.”