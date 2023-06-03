Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police identify headless body found at Uttan beach two arrested

Mumbai: Police identify headless body found at Uttan beach, two arrested

Updated on: 03 June,2023 12:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Police also arrested the woman's husband Mittu Singh and husband's brother Chunchun Singh, both residents of Naigaon area

Mumbai: Police identify headless body found at Uttan beach, two arrested

Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Police identify headless body found at Uttan beach, two arrested
x
00:00

Mira Bhayandar police have solved the murder mystery and identified the headless body of which found at Uttan beach on Friday morning. The woman was identified as Anjali Singh, who is a resident of Naigaon area. 


Police also arrested the woman's husband Mittu Singh and husband's brother Chunchun Singh, both residents of Naigaon area. Police took the help of the tattoo artist and traced her with her tattoo of Om and trishul design on her hand. 


Police are yet to find the reason behind the murder. Police said the both accused killed the Anjali Singh and later chopped her body into three pieces to pack the body into a suitcase. 


Police said the duo also threw her body into the sea and the suitcase was found on Friday morning at Uttan Beach. All are residents of Nepal.

mira road bhayander mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK