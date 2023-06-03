Police also arrested the woman's husband Mittu Singh and husband's brother Chunchun Singh, both residents of Naigaon area

Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mumbai: Police identify headless body found at Uttan beach, two arrested x 00:00

Mira Bhayandar police have solved the murder mystery and identified the headless body of which found at Uttan beach on Friday morning. The woman was identified as Anjali Singh, who is a resident of Naigaon area.

Police also arrested the woman's husband Mittu Singh and husband's brother Chunchun Singh, both residents of Naigaon area. Police took the help of the tattoo artist and traced her with her tattoo of Om and trishul design on her hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are yet to find the reason behind the murder. Police said the both accused killed the Anjali Singh and later chopped her body into three pieces to pack the body into a suitcase.

Police said the duo also threw her body into the sea and the suitcase was found on Friday morning at Uttan Beach. All are residents of Nepal.