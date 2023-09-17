Mumbai: Woman on Bullet enters Bandra Worli sea link, flashes ‘gun’ to cops

Police say she was mentally unwell, was threatening police with pistol-shaped lighter

Patrolling staff and police at the Bandra Worli Sea Link were witness to high drama after a 26-year-old mentally unwell woman forced her way past the security in a two-wheeler on Friday. When the officers tried to intercept her, the woman allegedly pulled out a “gun” and threw it on the road. It was later found to be a cigarette lighter.

According to the police, the woman, who originally hailed from Jabalpur, was visiting her brother in Pune. “She was curious about the sea link, and rode her brother’s Bullet all the way from Pune to Mumbai, just to catch a glimpse of it,” said a police officer. The woman, however, wasn’t aware that two wheelers were not allowed on the sea link.

“When the police stopped her, the woman forced her way inside,” said an officer. While the police managed to get hold of her, she threatened them saying she had a gun. “She wasn’t wearing a helmet and was talking about irrelevant things. While arguing, she mentioned she had a gun, and suddenly removed a pistol and threw it on the road,” the officer added.

On investigating the gun, they learnt that it was a cigarette lighter. “The woman is mentally challenged, and her family members said that she was undergoing treatment for the same,” the officer further said.

She has been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 279 (rash driving) and 336 (an act endangering life or public safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. She has been released on bail.