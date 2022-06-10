Breaking News
Woman says owners of popular dairy brand trying to usurp her property

Updated on: 10 June,2022 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Khar police book owners of Punjab Sind Foods India (Pvt) Ltd. and Punjab Sind Premium Dairy; complainant is daughter of yesteryear actress Kalpana Mohan

Preeti Mansukhani, the complainant. Pics/Atul Kamble


The owners of a popular dairy brand have been booked by the Khar police for allegedly conspiring to grab the property of their neighbour, who is the daughter of yesteryear actress Kalpana Mohan. Complainant Preeti Mansukhani and the accused, who own Punjab Sind Foods India (Private) Limited and Punjab Sind Premium Dairy, live on different floors of Preeti Apartment, a five-storey structure on 18th Khar Road. 

Mansukhani, a housemaker, said she has been under constant threat from accused Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, Jaswinder Singh Bajaj, Saheb Bajaj and their driver Kiran and she is worried for the safety of her children and husband. “I am not aware an FIR is registered against me,” said Jaswinder Bajaj, who later added, “It’s a society-related issue.” But he failed to name the housing society.




As per the FIR, registered on June 8, the Mansukhani family often travels abroad and has installed 12 cameras to remotely keep an eye on their property. It says the Bajaj family broke seven cameras on June 2 which itself was captured by a CCTV camera. Terrified, they have temporarily moved to Colaba.


