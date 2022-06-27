Breaking News
MVA firmly with Thackeray in government or opposition: Prithviraj Chavan
Mumbai: Won't arrest actor Ketaki Chitale in FIRs lodged over post against Pawar, Maha govt tells Bombay HC
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Gujarat: Court grants remand of activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat DGP Sreekumar to crime branch till July 2
Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy on Instagram; share 'Our baby ….. coming soon'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Wont arrest actor Ketaki Chitale in FIRs lodged over post against Pawar Maha govt tells Bombay HC

Mumbai: Won't arrest actor Ketaki Chitale in FIRs lodged over post against Pawar, Maha govt tells Bombay HC

Updated on: 27 June,2022 04:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier this month, Chitale had filed a petition in HC challenging the FIRs

Mumbai: Won't arrest actor Ketaki Chitale in FIRs lodged over post against Pawar, Maha govt tells Bombay HC

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, the Maharashtra government told Bombay High Court that it won't arrest Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in the FIRs lodged against her. The FIRs against her have been lodged for allegedly sharing a defamatory post on her social media account against NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Chitale faces a total of 22 FIRs lodged at various districts in Maharashtra. She was arrested on May 14 in an FIR lodged at Kalwa police station and was granted bail last week by a Thane court. Earlier this month, Chitale had filed a petition in HC challenging the FIRs.




Also Read: Thane: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale gets bail in Atrocities Act case


On Monday, the plea came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and N R Borkar. Public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai made a statement that the petitioner would not be arrested in any of the remaining 21 cases. The bench accepted the statement and posted the plea for further hearing on July 12.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

mumbai mumbai news bombay high court sharad pawar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK