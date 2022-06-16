Breaking News
Thane: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale gets bail in Atrocities Act case
Updated on: 16 June,2022 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Chitale, however, won't be released from jail immediately as she is currently in judicial custody in another case where she is accused of sharing an objectionable post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media

Ketaki Chitale. Pic/Official Facebook account


A court here on Thursday granted bail to Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in a case registered against her under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in 2020.

Chitale, however, won't be released from jail immediately as she is currently in judicial custody in another case where she is accused of sharing an objectionable post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media.




Advocate Yogesh Deshpande, her lawyer, told PTI that Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhagwat granted her bail in the Atrocities Act case on a surety of Rs 25,000.
Rabale police in Navi Mumbai had registered a case against Chitale, a TV and film actor, on March 3, 2020, based on a complaint by Swapnil Jagtap, a member of the Ambedkar Yuva sangh. The complaint related to a Facebook post.


