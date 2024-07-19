Mumbai: Worker killed in mudslide at Malad construction site

Two of the workers were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, where one of them Premchand Jaiswal, aged 39, passed away before reaching the hospital

A worker at an SRA construction site in Malad lost his life in a mudslide amid rainfall on Friday.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident occurred at the SRA building construction site behind Samudra Bar on the Western Express Highway, Pratap Nagar in Malad East. A section of the excavated area collapsed due to the rain, trapping four labourers. Three were successfully rescued, while one labourer fled the scene.

Two of the workers were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, where one of them Premchand Jaiswal, aged 39, passed away before reaching the hospital. The other worker, Sanjay Kusa, 32, received treatment for minor injuries and was discharged.

Heavy rain

While the southern part of the city experienced heavy rain, the suburbs received varying intensities of moderate to heavy spells. The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in some areas on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Colaba station recorded 114.7 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am on Friday while Santacruz had 93 mm of rainfall in the same duration. Colaba and Santacruz recorded 65.8 mm and 23.6 mm rainfall respectively from 8 am to 5.30 pm.