Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Worker killed in mudslide at Malad construction site

Mumbai: Worker killed in mudslide at Malad construction site

Updated on: 20 July,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Two of the workers were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, where one of them Premchand Jaiswal, aged 39, passed away before reaching the hospital

Mumbai: Worker killed in mudslide at Malad construction site

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Worker killed in mudslide at Malad construction site
x
00:00

A worker at an SRA construction site in Malad lost his life in a mudslide amid rainfall on Friday.


According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident occurred at the SRA building construction site behind Samudra Bar on the Western Express Highway, Pratap Nagar in Malad East. A section of the excavated area collapsed due to the rain, trapping four labourers. Three were successfully rescued, while one labourer fled the scene.


Two of the workers were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, where one of them Premchand Jaiswal, aged 39, passed away before reaching the hospital. The other worker, Sanjay Kusa, 32, received treatment for minor injuries and was discharged.


Heavy rain

While the southern part of the city experienced heavy rain, the suburbs received varying intensities of moderate to heavy spells. The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in some areas on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Colaba station recorded 114.7 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am on Friday while Santacruz had 93 mm of rainfall in the same duration. Colaba and Santacruz recorded 65.8 mm and 23.6 mm rainfall respectively from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malad mumbai mumbai news maharashtra mumbai rains

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK