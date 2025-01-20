Breaking News
Mumbai: WR to change terminals of few trains to-and-fro Ahmedabad; check details

Updated on: 20 January,2025 05:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Ahmedabad Karnavati Express from Mumbai Central will terminate at Vatva station from Thursday

Representational Pic/File

In view of the ongoing station redevelopment work at Ahmedabad station, Western Railway (WR) has decided to change terminals of a few trains which are originating and terminating from Ahmedabad station to Vatva/Maninagar station on temporary basis with effect from Thursday.


According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, Vineet Abhishek, the details of these trains are as under:


Trains short-terminating at Vatva station:
1.    Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will short terminate at Vatva station at 8.50 pm.
2.    Train No. 19417 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Express will short terminate at Vatva station at 2.45 am.
3.    Train No. 19035 Vadodara–Ahmedabad Express will short terminate at Vatva station at 8.35 pm.
4.    Train No. 69101 Vadodara–Ahmedabad MEMU will short terminate at Vatva station at 9.35 am.
5.    Train No. 69113 Vadodara–Ahmedabad MEMU will short terminate at Vatva station at 10.55 pm.


Trains short-originating from Vatva station :
1.    Train No. 69116 Ahmedabad–Anand MEMU will short originate from Vatva station at 11.10 pm.
2.    Train No. 69130 Ahmedabad–Anand MEMU will short originate from Vatva station at 6.35 pm.

Trains short-originating from Maninagar station:
Train No. 19036 Ahmedabad–Vadodara Express will originate from Maninagar station at 6.35 pm.

Over 150 Western Railway officials, staffers participate in Mumbai Marathon 2025

The Mumbai Marathon 2025 on Sunday saw participation from over 150 Western Railway officials and staffers, an official statement said.

It further stated that Ashok Kumar Misra, the General Manager of Western Railway, participated in the 10-km run of this mega sporting event and completed the race successfully. Several senior officers of WR also participated in various categories of the race like Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km, Dream Run etc. 

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, WR’s General Manager, Ashok Kumar Misra was an inspiration to the entire WR team and motivated them to give their best. Misra led the WR team from the forefront in 10 km event of the race. He was joined by several other senior officials.

