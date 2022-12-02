×
Mumbai's air quality continues remain in ‘poor’ category, AQI at 218

Updated on: 02 December,2022 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 218 at 11.40 am

Representative Image


Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Friday.


According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 218 at 11.40 am.



An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.


The SAFAR dashboard on Friday showed Worli's AQI as 156 and BKC's AQI as 208. Andheri's AQI and Malad's AQI continued to remain in the 'poor' category at 259 and 276, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear on Friday.

