Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category, AQI at 156

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 156 at 9.40 am

The skyline in the city remained obscured by a haze of smog, with Mumbai's air quality classified as 'moderate' early on Tuesday.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources emit fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the atmosphere, which has the ability to enter the lungs deeply and result in heart problems, respiratory disorders, and other health issues.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Tuesday showed Worli's AQI as 84 and Borivali's AQI as 85. Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI was in 'poor' category at 239. While Powai's AQI and Mazgaon's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 117 and 125, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba's AQI was in the 'moderate' category at 113.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

There are numerous programmes in place to better Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed regulations on vehicle emissions, controlled dust areas at construction sites, and the encouragement of electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also introduced the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by SAMEER app, recorded 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 180. Nerul, located in Navi Mumbai, recorded a moderate AQI of 139.

Meanwhile, a layer of dense fog was witnessed over the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday morning, as the temperature dropped to almost 7 degrees in the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Morning visuals from Delhi's India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Anand Vihar areas showed them engulfed in dense fog with low visibility.