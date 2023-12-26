While not a certainty, it is possible that children who contract Covid may develop inflammation issues, warn doctors

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children can be fatal if not treated in time. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: New Covid-19 spike may hurt children x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Paediatricians stress need for parents and schools to prioritise prevention for children The post-infection phase can pose potential complications Maharashtra reported its first paediatric case infected with JN.1 Covid variant

In light of the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases, paediatricians stress the need for parents and schools to prioritise prevention for children. Although the symptoms in children may not be alarming, the post-infection phase can pose potential complications. Maharashtra reported its first paediatric case infected with JN.1 Covid variant on Sunday.

“With all the previous variants, there haven't been many severe cases in children. This variant as well will show a similar trend,” said Dr Mukesh Agarwal, former head of KEM's paediatric department and a professor at Somaiya College. However, Dr Agarwal said there were several cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) a few weeks after children recovered from Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT



MIS-C occurs when there is an overactive immune system after an infection. Representation Pic

“There is a possible reaction in children after Covid infection, which is very strong. It can lead to a lot of tissue damage, compromising vital organs like kidneys, liver and lungs,” he said. Dr Sushant Mane, associate professor of paediatrics at JJ hospital, said MIS-C can happen after any infection and is not just limited to Covid-19. “The pandemic brought it more attention,” he said. The condition occurs when there is an overactive immune system after an infection. “Inflammation is a vital immune response but in the case of MIS-C, it spreads throughout the body and impacts multiple organs at once,” he said.

This condition can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time. A patient can be diagnosed with MIS-C only after all the other causes are ruled out, and if there is a recent history of Covid-19 or any other infection. Both Dr Mane and Dr Agarwal said that though the condition is rare, it was noticed widely when Covid-19 cases were at an all-time high. Just earlier this year, when the cases had seen a decline, JJ hospital reported five cases of MIS-C. “There are still no certain patterns on who can be impacted by MIS-C. We do not know why some children have MIS-C after Covid-19 and others do not. We have seen cases in children with underlying conditions as well, and we have seen them in healthy children," Dr Mane said.

The rise in MIS-C alongside the rise in Covid-19 cases is not a certainty, paediatricians caution, it is a possibility. “Children need to be reminded of preventive aspects again, especially frequent hand washing,” Dr Agarwal said.

In Numbers

13

Covid-9 cases in Mumbai on Monday

0

JN.1 cases in city

52

Tests done

28

New Covid-19 cases in state on Monday

153

Active cases in Maharashtra

10

JN.1 cases in state

1,162

Tests done

98

No of active Covid cases in city