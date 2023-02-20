Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category, AQI at 256

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 256 at 9.15 am

Representative Image

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Monday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 256 at 9.15 am.

The SAFAR dashboard on Monday showed Worli's AQI as 142 and Andheri's AQI as 193. Borivali's AQI improved to the 'moderate' category at 193. While Colaba's AQI and Chembur's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 301 and 315.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, IMD on Sunday issued a warning for a heat wave in the isolated coastal region specifically in the Konkan and Kutch area of Gujarat for the next two days.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh said, "Presently, one Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today. It will impact the weather in the entire Jammu and Kashmir region today and eventually start affecting Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from tomorrow, especially for the next two days."

He further said that the Pathankot area in Northern Punjab is likely to get light isolated rainfall in two to three days.

Talking about the weather conditions, he said that the minimum and maximum temperature in the country is already 'above normal' in most parts of the country. "If you talk about the temperature rise in northwest India, it usually happens there when there is a dry spell of weather," he added.

"We have issued statements in the last few days about the temperature reaching between 37 and 39 degrees celsius in the west coast or Gujarat region, so isolated heat waves may prevail in the coastal region. We have issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in the Konkan and Kutch region except for the Western Himalayas where there is no significant variation," he further said.