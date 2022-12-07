Mumbai's air quality deteriorates from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’, AQI at 306

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 306 at 10.45 am

Representative Image

Mumbai's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 306 at 10.45 am.

Also Read: Mumbai: 70-year-old man dies after being hit by tubelight on head during an argument

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The SAFAR dashboard on Wednesday showed Worli's AQI as 201 and BKC's AQI as 322. Borivali's AQI continued to stay in the 'satisfactory' category at 90. Malad's AQI and Andheri's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 321 and 331.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal