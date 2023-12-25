Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais air quality in moderate category AQI at 141

Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 141

Updated on: 25 December,2023 11:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 141 at 11 am

Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 141

File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 141
x
00:00

Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Monday morning.


The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.


According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 141 at 11 am.


The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources emit fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the atmosphere, which has the ability to enter the lungs deeply and result in heart problems, respiratory disorders, and other health issues.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Monday showed Worli's AQI as 68 and Borivali's AQI as 84. Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI was in 'poor' category at 209. While Powai's AQI and Mazgaon's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 119 and 107, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba's AQI was in the 'moderate' category at 105.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

There are numerous programmes in place to better Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed regulations on vehicle emissions, controlled dust areas at construction sites, and the encouragement of electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also introduced the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by SAMEER app, recorded 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 157. Nerul, located in Navi Mumbai, recorded a moderate AQI of 131.

Meanwhile, it was a cold Christmas morning in the national capital on Monday as a thick layer of fog covered the city while the air quality improved from the "severe" to the "very poor" category.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 100 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) showed minor improvement on Monday morning. The AQI at 9.05 am stood at 393. The 24-hour AQI was 411 on Sunday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai air pollution India Meteorological Department mumbai news BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK