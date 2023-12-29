Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 179

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 December,2023 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179 at 10.45 am

The skyline in the city remained obscured by a haze of smog, with Mumbai's air quality classified as 'moderate' early on Friday.


The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.


According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179 at 10.45 am.


The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources emit fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the atmosphere, which has the ability to enter the lungs deeply and result in heart problems, respiratory disorders, and other health issues.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Thursday showed Worli's AQI as 102 and Colaba's AQI as 176. Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI was in 'poor' category at 290. While Sion's AQI and Mazgaon's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 169 and 158, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chembur's AQI was in the 'poor' category at 262.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

There are numerous programmes in place to better Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed regulations on vehicle emissions, controlled dust areas at construction sites, and the encouragement of electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also introduced the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by SAMEER app, recorded 'poor' air quality with AQI at 209. Nerul, located in Navi Mumbai, recorded a moderate AQI of 152.

Meanwhile, after two days of dense to very dense fog, visibility improved in many parts of Delhi on Friday as most fog transformed into low clouds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dense to moderate fog conditions were witnessed in isolated pockets of the capital in the early hours of the day.

