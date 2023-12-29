Maharashtra: Third COVID death in state, task force for JN.1

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 December,2023 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshan Kalyanikar | eshan.kalyanikar@mid-day.com

Maharashtra reports 117 new cases; forms task force to address the new variant

Key Highlights

  1. Maharashtra recorded another COVID death, bringing the toll to three
  2. A total of 117 new cases were reported in the state, with 27 cases in the city
  3. The deceased was a 37-year-old woman in Nashik with pre-existing comorbidities

Maharashtra, on Thursday, recorded another COVID death, bringing the toll to three since the previous day. A total of 117 new cases were reported in the state, with 27 cases in the city. The deceased was a 37-year-old woman in Nashik with pre-existing comorbidities. Currently, there are 369 active cases in the state. According to officials, 33 individuals in the state had to be hospitalised, with ten of them requiring ICU attention.


So far, officially, the state has had only 10 cases of JN.1. However, in light of the new variant, the state department has formed a COVID-19 task force, which is headed by former ICMR chief Dr Raman Gangakhedkar. Its first meeting was held on Thursday and was chaired by the state’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Tanaji Sawant. The meeting assessed the state’s available infrastructure to cater to the increasing cases.


“The focus will now be on increasing testing for suspected cases, conducting efficient surveys, and providing necessary and appropriate treatment,” officials from the state’s public health department told the press. As the new year approaches and people plan visits to tourist and religious places, officials also stressed the need for citizens to adhere to COVID protocols in crowded areas. Dr Gangakhedkar, meanwhile, reassured that while the new variant poses a potential risk, the current situation is not alarming.


However, he emphasised the need for elderly citizens and those with serious illnesses to take precautions. The task force will soon release guidelines and action plans to ensure uniformity in treatment protocols.

