Mumbai's air quality persistently in 'moderate' category, AQI at 136

Mumbai's air quality remained moderate on Tuesday morning with an AQI of 136 at 10 am, as per SAMEER App. PM10 was the major pollutant found in the air.

Mumbai, on Tuesday morning, was enveloped in a light haze while the city's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category. According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 136 at 10 am. However, the major pollutant found in the air was PM10, according to SAMEER App.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER App, Borivali, Worli and Mulund areas reported satisfactory air quality with their AQI at 93, 93 and 89 respectively. Meanwhile, Colaba and Sewri along with Shivaji Nagar recorded 'poor' air quality. While Shivaji Nagar's AQI stood at 217, Sewri reported an AQI of 250 and Colaba recorded an AQI of 251.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that there is a possibility of mist during morning hours and that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD's prediction of light rainfall has brought much relief to Tamil Nadu. The forecast of reduced rainfall was reliving since Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and adjoining districts. Several areas were inundated and the normal life of people was disrupted. The torrential rainfall caused internet disruptions as well. Additionally, five persons lost their lives in rain-related injuries.

According to the reports, residents in parts of Chennai reported no rain since the early hours of Tuesday and said power services have been restored. However, train services remained suspended.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall in most places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in the region and Yanam on Tuesday.

The IMD bulletin added that exceptionally heavy rainfall at one or two places is likely over north-coastal and adjoining south-coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The cyclone is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of Tuesday as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, the bulletin stated.

With PTI inputs

