Mumbai's air quality slips to 'poor' category, AQI at 211

Updated on: 16 November,2022 11:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 211 at 11.00 am

Representative Image


Mumbai’s air quality, on Wednesday, fell under the 'poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR).


According to SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 211 at 11.00 am.



On Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 188, which falls in the 'moderate' category.


An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The SAFAR dashboard on Wednesday showed Worli's AQI as 115 and BKC's AQI as 180. Chembur's AQI and Borivali's continued to stay in the 'poor' category at 280 and 266, respectively. While Andheri's AQI improved to the 'moderate' category at 197.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear and the maximum temperature on Wednesday will hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

