Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Agnipath protests: One killed, trains torched as protests singe India
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai's Covid-19 test positivity rate crosses 15 pc twice this week
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais Covid 19 test positivity rate crosses 15 pc twice this week

Mumbai's Covid-19 test positivity rate crosses 15 pc twice this week

Updated on: 17 June,2022 04:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

TPR is the proportion of positive cases out of the total tests conducted

Mumbai's Covid-19 test positivity rate crosses 15 pc twice this week

Representative image


As Covid-19 cases spike in Mumbai after the third wave, the city's test positivity rate (TPR) jumped over 15 per cent twice in the same week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said on Friday,

According to officials, TPR jumped to 15.58 per cent on June 14, when 1,724 people tested positive for coronavirus out of 11,065 tests conducted that day and then again on June 16 the rate shot up to 15.11 per cent when 2,366 new patients were detected on the back of 15,656 tests in a span of 24 hours.




TPR is the proportion of positive cases out of the total tests conducted and it has witnessed a steady rise in the financial capital since the last one month.


Show full article

mumbai news mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK