Mumbai's Covid-19 test positivity rate crosses 15 pc twice this week

As Covid-19 cases spike in Mumbai after the third wave, the city's test positivity rate (TPR) jumped over 15 per cent twice in the same week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said on Friday,

According to officials, TPR jumped to 15.58 per cent on June 14, when 1,724 people tested positive for coronavirus out of 11,065 tests conducted that day and then again on June 16 the rate shot up to 15.11 per cent when 2,366 new patients were detected on the back of 15,656 tests in a span of 24 hours.

TPR is the proportion of positive cases out of the total tests conducted and it has witnessed a steady rise in the financial capital since the last one month.

