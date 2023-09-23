Breaking News
BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall in Mumbai's Oshiwara
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 16 new cases
Mumbai: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded off Palghar coast
Two killed in boiler blast at aluminum factory in Jharkhand's Hazaribag
8-year-old undergoes surgery for accidentally swallowing metallic pendant
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais dams 9856 per cent full thanks to rain gods

Mumbai’s dams 98.56 per cent full thanks to rain gods

Updated on: 23 September,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Rain till month-end will ensure city gets uninterrupted supply till next monsoon

Mumbai’s dams 98.56 per cent full thanks to rain gods

The Bhatsa dam gate opened on September 18, according to officials. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Mumbai’s dams 98.56 per cent full thanks to rain gods
x
00:00

The dams that provide water to Mumbai are 98.56 per cent full thanks to the recent showers that lashed the city. Now, the city needs to receive the same amount of water that is typically supplied in six days—20,869 million litres—to ensure that its water requirement stays fulfilled until June 15, 2024.


A BMC official stated that if the stored water lasts till the month’s end, Mumbai will be supplied water regularly until the next monsoon.


As per civic lake level data, on Friday morning the water stock in all lakes was 14.26 lakh million litres. Their total capacity is 14.47 lakh million litres. 


According to the BMC official, 100 per cent water stock can fulfil the city’s needs till June 15 next year. “Even current water stock can be sufficient. Ninety-nine per cent water stock is also sufficient. But, this should remain till the end of September,” the official added.  

Also read: Maharashtra govt to shut 14,000 schools in major education shake-up

“All lakes touched the 97 per cent level. The dam gate of the Bhatsa, the largest lake that supplies water to Mumbai, opened on September 18. If the rainfall continues, the expected water storage will remain till the end of the month. Showers have been predicted,” the official said.

The city receives 3,950 million litres of water per day from the dams.

Water levels on September 22

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai mumbai news mumbai water levels

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK