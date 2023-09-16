Breaking News
Mumbai: Midnight blaze in Kurla building leaves 39 injured, scores rescued
Mumbai: Charkop hsg society chairman, secy, booked for stealing mangroves!
Mumbai: Army tells BMC to stop building work near depot
Mumbai crime: Betting app mogul spent Rs 200 crore on Dubai wedding
Now you can bid dignified farewell to your pets in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais Ganesh Chaturthi The festival that transforms the city and inspires unity

Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi: The festival that transforms the city and inspires unity

Premium

Updated on: 16 September,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

Top

The resonant sounds of dhol and tasha, traditional Indian percussion instruments, fill the winding alleys as a sea of devotees passionately chant 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya.' This captivating experience witnessed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai has the power to induce goosebumps.

Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi: The festival that transforms the city and inspires unity

File photo


Key Highlights

  1. The metamorphosis that the city undergoes on Ganesh Chaturthi is extraordinary
  2. Managing this monumental transformation is no small feat for civic authorities
  3. The installation and immersion of massive Ganesha idols require careful planning

The resonant sounds of dhol and tasha, traditional Indian percussion instruments, fill the winding alleys as a sea of devotees passionately chant 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya.' This captivating experience witnessed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai has the power to induce goosebumps. The festival unfolds with unparalleled splendour as the city warmly embraces Lord Ganesha. Concisely, Ganesh Chaturthi is undeniably one of Mumbai's most beloved and spectacular festivities.

ganesh chaturthi ganpati mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK