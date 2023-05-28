Mumbai’s lake levels dipping

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

BMC requests reserve stock from two dams

Representative Image

Amid concerns about the effects of a delayed monsoon this year, Mumbai’s lake levels are currently below 15 per cent, which is the lowest they have been in the last three years. Even as the summer season technically ends on May 31, the water stock in seven lakes that supply to the city stands at 14.25 per cent. Last year, the lakes had 19.27 per cent stock as of May 27. 


The current water stock stands at 2.06 lakh million litres, as opposed to 2.80 lakh million litres the same time last year. Despite this, Mumbai faced a 10 per cent water cut from June 28 to July 12 last year due to a delay in the  monsoon’s arrival. This year too, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a delayed monsoon. 


“We have already requested the state to reserve 75,000 million litres each from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams. This stock will be used only in case of a crisis. Currently, there are no water cuts on the cards,” said a civic official.


