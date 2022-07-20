Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases rise to 284 while TPR rises to 4 per cent

Of the 284 fresh cases, 22 patients need hospitalisation and 10 were put on oxygen support

A man gets his Covid shot at BYL Nair Hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Tuesday there was a slight increase in the test positivity rate (TPR) of Mumbai and it jumped from 2 per cent to 4 per cent compared to Monday. In the past 24 hours, 284 new Covid-19 cases were reported from 7,187 samples. There were also two deaths.

Of the 284 fresh cases, 22 patients need hospitalisation and 10 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally of Mumbai is 11,21,546. Currently, there are 2,096 active patients in Mumbai, out of whom 220 are being treated in hospitals and 31 are on oxygen support. In the past 24 hours, 418 patients recovered from Covid.

On Tuesday the state reported 2,279 cases after which the total count went up to 80, 22,781. At least 2,646 patients recovered and this total tally went up to 78,59,960. On Tuesday there were six deaths reported in the state. The total death toll stood at 1,48,032 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per the state health officials. At least 560 of the cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At least 876 patients were reported from the Pune circle.

2

No of deaths in city on tuesday

418

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Tuesday