Mumbai's Reay Road Bridge and Khar Station set for 2025 upgrades

Mumbai's Reay Road Bridge and Khar Station set for 2025 upgrades

Updated on: 01 January,2025 04:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

This will be the first cable-stayed road over bridge in Mumbai suburbs to open for traffic



The new cable-stayed bridge at Reay Road will be opened to the public from January 26. Pic/Shadab Khan


The Cable-Stayed Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Reay Road will open in 2025. This will be the first cable-stayed road over bridge in Mumbai suburbs to open for traffic.


>> Construction work on this cable-stayed ROB began on February 14, 2022.
>> Estimated cost of the project: R175 crore.
>> Length of the ROB: 385 metres with 2 down ramps.
>> Number of lanes: 6 lanes.
>> Total project length: Approximately 1.52 kilometres.


The bridge features a centre pylon system, with stay cables erected on the central spine of the structure. MahaRail has designed this cable-stayed ROB with limited piers and reduced foundation requirements, utilising cable-stayed technology. The longer span of the bridge minimises interference with underground utilities. The new bridge will provide 6 lanes for vehicular traffic, along with footpaths for pedestrians, ensuring smoother and more efficient traffic movement.


Khar Station
Work at Khar station on the Western Railway is in an advanced stage and is expected to be completed by March 2025. The station, currently used by 1.6 lakh passengers daily, will feature an elevated deck to reduce crowding on the platforms.

Key upgrades include:
>> Construction of an elevated deck over island platforms 1 and 2.
>> A home platform on the west side.
>> Improvements to the west-side entrance.
>> Relocation of the booking office and other buildings.
>> Installation of 4 escalators and 3 elevators.

