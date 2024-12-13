Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: CCTV footage reveals horrific accident; watch video
Mumbai: How BEST lost the streets
Borivli hawker menace: Road cleared, ply your buses, BMC tells BEST
Mumbai: Time to replace soft bollards with hard dividers?
Mumbai: Shaken MSRTC says it is working on safety
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai First cable stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon

Mumbai: First cable-stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon

Updated on: 13 December,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Built within two years, the structure at Reay Road station includes pedestrian pathways, LED lighting, and advanced safety features

Mumbai: First cable-stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon

The new cable bridge will be open to the public from January 26. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Mumbai: First cable-stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon
x
00:00

The city’s first cable-stayed road overbridge at Reay Road station is finally complete and has become one of the fastest ones constructed over the rail lines. The new bridge has six lanes and a footpath for pedestrians. The construction work of this cable-stayed bridge was started on Valentine’s Day 2022 and has been completed in two years. The new bridge has been part of a citywide project to upgrade old bridges in the city.


Century-old British-era bridges have been taken up for reconstruction by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) or Maharail, under agreement with the BMC and Railways, as their lifespan has almost come to an end,” an official said. “The aim is to rebuild the old bridges into cable-stayed bridges without causing any hindrances to traffic in such a way that a new bridge is being constructed adjacent to the old one and then the existing old bridge is demolished for construction of a new one. Once ready, the cable-stayed bridges shall be an iconic symbol of Mumbai,” he said.


Additionally, construction is in full swing at Byculla, Dadar, and Ghatkopar. The cable-stayed road overbridge at Reay Road is completed and ready for commissioning. “The bridge will allow traffic movement through the underpass of Barrister Nath Pai Road, and it will also maintain the required vertical clearance for passing of vehicles under the eastern freeway as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) standard. The new cable-stayed road overbridge will add more aesthetic appeal to the world-class heritage structure. Additionally, MRIDC has designed architectural LED lighting on the proposed bridge, which will enhance the aesthetic appeal. Also, it has been designed to improve the safety parameters with a bridge health monitoring system,” he added.


Key details of project

>> Construction started on February 14, 2022
>> Estimated cost of the project: R273 crore
>> Length of road bridge: 385 m with 2 down ramps
>> Number of lanes:  6
>> The total project length is around 1.52 km 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Reay Road south mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation indian railways mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK