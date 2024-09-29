The new Reay Road cable-stayed bridge being built at a project cost of R145 crore, reflects the new era and new age of infrastructure

The bridge is being built similar to the design of the Bandra-Worli Sealink. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai: Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November

The under-construction cable-stayed bridge at Reay Road reached a milestone earlier last week with the installation of all its cables and is expected to open for public use in November 2024. This would be one of the fastest constructed road over bridges (ROBs) in Mumbai so far.

The new Reay Road cable-stayed bridge being built at a project cost of Rs 145 crore, reflects the new era and new age of infrastructure. The new bridge is 385 metres long, with two ramps and has six lanes. There are six pairs of cables on the cable-stayed span. The bridge is being built similar to the design of the Bandra-Worli Sealink.

BMC had entrusted the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC or Maha Rail) to reconstruct dilapidated British-era Road Over Bridges in Mumbai and suburban areas.

The Reay Road Bridge runs through the heritage Reay Road station connecting the Byculla East area passing over the harbour line to connect with the Mahul Road and the Eastern Freeway.

Once ready, the Maha Rail has also designed architectural LED lightings on the under-construction bridge which will enhance the aesthetic appeal and improve the safety parameters with bridge health monitoring system installed on the bridge.

To create space for the new bridge, one railway ticket counter, 130 hutments and 15 sheds had to be relocated with the help of BMC, the Mumbai Port Trust and the Central Railway.