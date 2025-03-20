Mumbai's western suburbs reports two major fires

A fire broke out in the duct of the 17th floor of a building in Powai and an another fire broke out in the industrial area of Shanti Nagar in Andheri East

The fire brigade and police officials rushed to the spot to control the situation. Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav

Mumbai’s western suburbs witnessed two separate fire incidents on Thursday, with no injuries reported in either case.

The first fire broke out in the duct of the 17th floor of the Ground plus 24-story Sai Sapphire building in Powai around 10 a.m. The fire was contained after two hours of firefighting efforts. According to fire brigade officials, the blaze started in the duct on the 17th floor and spread through the electrical duct, affecting the wiring and electrical installations between the 9th and 21st floors.

“Due to the thick wires, there was dense smoke,” said a fire brigade official. Around 50 to 60 residents were safely rescued from the staircase during the firefighting operation.

Later in the afternoon, around 3:10 p.m., another fire broke out in the industrial area of New Industrial Estate, Shanti Nagar, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri East. The fire rapidly spread through industrial galas, covering an area of approximately 500 by 1000 square feet across ground plus two upper-floored structures. The firefighting team responded quickly, deploying 10 fire engines, 8 water jets, and additional resources. “The fire is spreading rapidly due to the compostable storage in the galas,” said a fire brigade official.

“The Mumbai Fire Brigade has deputed a Deputy Fire Officer from the zone since the fire occurred in the industrial area,” the official added.

The situation in Shanti Nagar was monitored throughout the day, with several fire engines and water tankers present at the scene. A local shopkeeper described the scene, saying, "The fire broke out in some galas in New Industrial Estate in the late afternoon, after which the fire brigade reached the spot immediately. The good part is that the fire brigade quickly responded and prevented the fire from spreading."

By 6:30 p.m., when reporters visited the site, the fire brigade teams were still at the location, continuing their efforts to douse the fire. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in either fire incident.