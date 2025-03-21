Muslim leaders in Nagpur have condemned the recent violence and demanded an impartial investigation. They urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage with both communities to restore peace

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday. File Pic/PTI

Members of the Muslim community in Nagpur have strongly condemned the violence that erupted in Vidarbha’s largest city earlier this week and have called for an impartial investigation into the incident. They claimed that swift and decisive action by the police could have prevented the unrest.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, community representatives urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage with leaders from both communities in an effort to restore harmony. Large-scale stone pelting and incidents of arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on Monday evening following rumours that a ‘chadar’ with sacred Islamic inscriptions had been desecrated and burnt. The controversy arose during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, PTI reports.

According to PTI, Dr Mohammad Awes Hasan, who addressed the press, alleged that attempts have been made over the past two to three years to incite the Muslim community through various means. He pointed out that a government minister had repeatedly brought up the issue of Aurangzeb, despite the Muslim community having no connection with the Mughal emperor. He further stressed that the community had remained peaceful despite such provocations.

Dr Hasan also accused right-wing groups of deliberately burning a ‘chadar’ inscribed with Islamic verses, an act which he claims led to members of the Muslim community seeking intervention from the police. However, when no immediate action was taken, frustration among some individuals escalated, resulting in violence, as per PTI.

While acknowledging the efforts of the police in restoring order, some speakers at the press conference expressed concerns over the arrests of what they termed as innocent individuals. They called for a fair probe to ensure justice for all involved.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Minorities Commission chief Pyare Khan convened a meeting on Thursday, which was attended by senior officials including the city’s police commissioner and district collector. During the meeting, he urged law enforcement authorities to ensure that no innocent individuals were unfairly targeted in the investigation.

Khan also appealed to the administration to relax the curfew imposed in Mominpura and surrounding areas, given that the holy month of Ramzan is underway and businesses have been severely impacted by the restrictions.

(With inputs from PTI)