MVA firm on suspension of legislators who hit Rahul Gandhi's poster with footwear

Updated on: 25 March,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The MVA legislators walked out of the House in the morning on the issue

MVA firm on suspension of legislators who hit Rahul Gandhi's poster with footwear

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI


The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Saturday staged a walkout from the Assembly seeking suspension of some ruling alliance legislators who hit a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with slippers on the stairs of the Maharashtra Legislature complex some days ago.


They have sought the suspension of MLAs Yogesh Sagar and Ram Satpute (both of the Bharatiya Janata Party), Bharat Gogawale (Shiv Sena) and BJP MLC Prasad Lad.
Congress and Nationalist Congress Party leaders met Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar during the day and made it clear it was firm on the demand of suspension of these legislators.



"If the demand is not met, we will boycott the (legislative) proceedings," Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said.


The MVA legislators walked out of the House in the morning on the issue.

The members of the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had on Thursday hit the poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with slippers on the stairs of the Maharashtra Legislature complex for his remarks against Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

