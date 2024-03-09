My name is Chahal and I work at a rapid pace

Following mid-day’s report about contracts worth lakhs of crores being awarded without checks, civic chief says sanctions that used to be in limbo for months are now cleared in days

I S Chahal

After mid-day published the report highlighting how the municipal commissioner was spending billions despite criticism, I S Chahal, has justified approving the R1.10 lakh crore spending over the last two years. He said, “We are approving projects with increased speed a few days after they reach me.” These projects are essential for the city, he added. “As an administrator, I’m approving these proposals,” he said.



The Rs 1.10 lakh crore projects mainly include mega projects like Sewage Treatment Plant and Versova Dahisar Connector. We approved projects in the last two years, which also include minor projects.” Meanwhile, the Opposition claims this is arbitrary administration and demands that the civic chief declare the funding source for these projects.

Chahal further mentioned, “In the next few months, we are going to approve a few more mega projects which are needed by the city, worth Rs 20,000 crore.” These include the desalination project costing around Rs 3,500 crore, road concreting worth Rs 7,000 crore, and other water supply projects.

BMC commissioner I S Chahal at a press conference. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Former Leader of Opposition in BMC, Ravi Raja, said, “This shows the attitude of the administrator. Administrators don’t want to answer corporators.” “During the presence of corporators, we used to raise questions about spending and project acceleration,” he continued. “It seems the civic chief doesn’t like to answer questions. There are few projects where the cost rises in the second bidding,” Raja added. “The commissioner must be aware that corporators can reopen this proposal and ask questions to the administration after the corporation election,” Raja said.

“Maybe commissioners do not like to be asked questions as per democratic rights. They have approved projects, but there is a need to get answers on how they manage funds for these projects. After the elections, surely these questions will be raised by the people’s representatives,” said former mayor Kishori Pednekar.

“Development of Mumbai is definitely a good thing. But, these works should be done after discussion. People’s representative is the representative of citizens. People’s representatives and administration are two wheels. They should work together,” said Adv Ashish Shelar, MLA and BJP Mumbai president.