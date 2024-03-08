The BMC will procure four 'Automated Ambient Air Quality Survey Mobile Vans' amid complaints from people about rising pollution

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC to buy 4 ambient air quality survey vans to tackle pollution x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure four 'Automated Ambient Air Quality Survey Mobile Vans' amid complaints from people about rising pollution, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

In a release, Mumbai's civic body said that the procurement process had started for these vans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These mobile vans will be used to conduct air quality surveys at various traffic islands, dumping grounds and landfill sites. They will also address air pollution complaints of the citizens," it said, as per the PTI.

After these mobile vans are deployed, air quality survey data will be available in laboratories through servers, the release added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of an exposé by mid-day and a follow-up letter from residents of Gulmohar Road, the K West ward office of the BMC on Thursday conducted a survey to crack down on developers who flout air pollution mitigation guidelines in Juhu.

Based on a whistleblower’s information, mid-day had visited three spots in Juhu to check if developers had complied with stop-work notices issued by the BMC. Despite the warnings, several construction activities were continuing unabated. A letter dated February 29 from the K West ward office to MHADA authorities, revealed that three projects in the area had been issued stop-work notices and eight show-cause notices for failing to adhere to pollution guidelines. mid-day visited the sites on Saturday, March 2, only to discover that work was still in progress. This reporter then posed as a potential buyer to investigate the matter. The sting operation confirmed the developers’ non-compliance with directives.

Meanwhile, on March 6, the residents of Gulmohar Road approached the assistant municipal commissioner, handing him a letter demanding he take stringent action against errant developers. The letter also called for an investigation into ongoing redevelopment projects to ensure compliance with regulations; stringent measures to compel these projects to adhere to proper cleaning practices, including the use of water where necessary; the implementation of immediate steps to mitigate dust pollution on the pathway to Kaifi Azmi Park and long-term solutions to address air quality concerns caused by construction activities in the area.

Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward said, “Our team conducted a survey of developers flouting the pollution guidelines in Juhu on March 7. Originally, 11 sites were issued notices for flouting guidelines.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!