Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mystery Goregaon couples names left out of charge sheet in drugs case

Mystery Goregaon couple’s names left out of charge sheet in drugs case

Premium

Updated on: 15 December,2023 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Madhya Pradesh police, who implicated them in drugs case, now say they were the target of a conspiracy; promoter assures investor money is safe despite 150 FIRs still pending

Mystery Goregaon couple’s names left out of charge sheet in drugs case

The police concluded that the couple was entirely unrelated to the case. File pic


In a major flip-flop after six months, the Madhya Pradesh police have given a clean chit to the Goregaon-based Mehta couple, who they had initially booked for drug trafficking following the arrest of a peddler who had confessed to working for them. The police have also excluded Ashesh Mehta, founder of Bliss Consultant, and his wife Shivangi Mehta, the director of operations, from the charge sheet filed by Khaniyadhana police in Madhya Pradesh.
 
After the investigation, the police concluded that the couple was entirely unrelated to the case at hand. It was revealed that the arrested individual falsely implicated them, motivated by personal rivalry, for reasons known only to him.

