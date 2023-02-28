Nagpur police receive call claiming bombs planted at Ambani, Bachchan & Dharmendra residences

The Nagpur police alerted the Mumbai Police about the anonymous call following which bomb squad teams are carrying out searches at all the places

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

An unidentified person on Tuesday called Nagpur police control room claiming that bombs have been planted near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow and veteran actor Dharmendra’s residence.

The Nagpur police alerted the Mumbai Police about the anonymous call following which bomb squad teams are carrying out searches at all the places.

The caller also claimed that 25 people have reached Dadar in Mumbai equipped with weapons to carry out terror attacks.

This is a developing story and shall be updated when the details follow.