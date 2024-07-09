Patole is likely to file his nomination for the Mumbai Cricket Association president's post on Wednesday

Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article Nana Patole visits Mumbai Cricket Association amid speculations about contesting president election x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday visited the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and took copies of the by-laws and nomination form for the July 23 polls, reported news agency PTI.

Patole is likely to file his nomination for the Mumbai Cricket Association president's post on Wednesday, a Congress leader said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patole was recently appointed representative of the Mazgaon Cricket Club to the Mumbai Cricket Association, reported PTI.

The party leader said Patole interacted with representatives of about 60 to 70 clubs for four hours to understand the election process.

Former MCA general secretary Shah Alam and members Shekar Shetty and Bhushan Patil accompanied Patole, reported PTI.

They are likely to propose and second his name.

The post of MCA president became vacant following the death of incumbent chief Amol Kale last month, reported PTI.

July 10 is the last date for filing nominations at the electoral officer's office between 11 am and 5 pm at the MCA Lounge in the Wankhede Stadium, reported PTI.

The nominations will be scrutinised on July 11, and persons whose names were proposed and seconded must attend the same, reported PTI.

Valid candidates will be announced on the same day.

Following any withdrawal of nominations on July 16, the final list of candidates would be announced.

The polling will take place on July 23, and results will be declared the same day.

On Monday, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over waterlogging in Mumbai after heavy rains and called it a failure of the government.

"The mindset of the Maharashtra government was of corruption, of ending the democratic system. The people of Mumbai are suffering the consequences of that today. This is the failure of the government. Now you (Maharashtra CM) will go to the spot and do a photo session, what is the benefit of this?" said Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole.

Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall on Monday morning, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27 per cent of the average annual rain during the same period.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body.

Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

(With inputs from PTI)