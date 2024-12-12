Police patrols were deployed in Maharashtra's Parbhani after violence broke out over the alleged vandalism of a Constitution replica. Authorities detained 50 individuals and appealed for peace

The city of Parbhani witnessed unrest on Wednesday following the alleged vandalisation of a replica of the Indian Constitution. The situation prompted the Nanded police to deploy patrol teams in the area to maintain peace and order.

The violence erupted when crowds gathered to present a representation to the District Magistrate. The situation escalated as the mob damaged shops, CCTV cameras, and hoardings, necessitating police intervention. Special Inspector General of Nanded, Shahaji Umap, confirmed that police forces had to use mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

“As of now, the situation is peaceful,” Umap said. “Around 50 individuals have been detained, and the process of registering cases against them has commenced. The accused in the vandalism incident has been arrested as well. However, the individual is undergoing treatment after being assaulted by the mob. He is reported to be mentally unstable.” Umap further urged residents to refrain from overreacting to the incident and appealed for calm.

According to ANI reports, documents recovered during the investigation corroborate that the arrested individual is a person of unsound mind. Officials continue to appeal for peace, emphasising the importance of not giving undue significance to the actions of the individual involved.

The violence has drawn sharp political criticism. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the BJP-led Mahayuti government, alleging a lack of focus on law and order.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi remarked, “The violence in Parbhani is a shameful incident, and it highlights the failure of this government. Maharashtra currently lacks a full-time Home Minister responsible for maintaining law and order. The government’s priorities seem to be clinging to power rather than addressing the needs of the people.”

Chaturvedi further alleged that the government’s neglect of constitutional principles was reflected in the incident and urged immediate corrective measures.

Meanwhile, Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade assured residents that the situation was under control. “The police administration is actively patrolling the streets, and additional reinforcements have been called in. I appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the city,” he told ANI.

ANI reports confirmed that authorities are continuing investigations into the vandalism and subsequent violence. The police have emphasised that all individuals responsible for disrupting public order will face strict legal action.

The incident has underscored growing concerns about law and order in the state, with opposition leaders and citizens alike calling for urgent reforms to restore public confidence in governance.