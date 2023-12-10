Nashik Police arrest drug racketeer Lalit Patil, others in Pune factory operation

Lalit Patil and others were taken from Arthur Road Jail on the night of December 8

Nashik Police has taken drug racketeer Lalit Patil and three others into custody as they probe a drug racket that was being operated at a factory based in Pune.

“Lalit Patil and others were taken from Arthur Road Jail on the night of December 8. We produced him before the court and the court granted police custody for up to 10 days,” said a Nashik Police officer.

The matter came to light on October 6 when the Saki Naka Police apprehended 12 people as they were involved in manufacturing drugs. Patil’s lawyer has argued that the Saki Naka Police is already probing the matter and hence police custody shouldn’t be granted.

The police had already taken Bhushan Patil and the other accused into custody.