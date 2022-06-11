Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 29-year-old man dead, 7 injured as ceiling slabs collapse at residential building

Updated on: 11 June,2022 08:27 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Ceiling slabs from the sixth floor to the ground floor collapsed in the building located in sector 17 of Nerul

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 29-year-old man died and seven others sustained injuries when ceiling slabs collapsed of an eight-storey residential building in Navi Mumbai.

Ceiling slabs from the sixth floor to the ground floor collapsed in the building located in sector 17 of Nerul around 12.50 am, a fire brigade official said.




According to civic officials, some drilling work was in progress on the sixth floor of the residential building, due to which the ceiling slab of the sixth floor fell followed by the other floors.


mumbai navi mumbai

