Breaking News
Loan app scam: Cyber probe hits a hurdle in Nepal
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai 4 workers dead 2 injured in lift accident at housing project site

Navi Mumbai: 4 workers dead, 2 injured in lift accident at housing project site

Updated on: 29 June,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at the Taloja Phase 2 CIDCO Housing Project, and the deceased labourers had been engaged by BG Shirke construction firm, he said

Navi Mumbai: 4 workers dead, 2 injured in lift accident at housing project site

Representative Image


Four labourers died and two persons were severely injured in a lift accident at a construction site on Tuesday in Taloja area of Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The incident took place at the Taloja Phase 2 CIDCO Housing Project, and the deceased labourers had been engaged by BG Shirke construction firm, he said.




"The lift used for construction materials crashed along with six workers, killing four and injuring two. The process of registering an offence is underway," Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Taloja policestation said.


A statement from state-run planning authority CIDCO said contracting firm BG Shirke had been directed to pay Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured. The firm will also have to bear all medical expenses of the injured, the statement said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cidco navi mumbai mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK