Earlier in the day, an IndiGo A320 passenger aircraft landed successfully at runway 26/08 of the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport, paving the way for securing an aerodrome licence to start commercial operations

The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to become operational from the beginning of the next fiscal year, with its inauguration slated for April 17, 2025, according to a senior official from Adani Group.

Earlier on Sunday, an IndiGo A320 passenger aircraft successfully landed at runway 26/08 of the under-construction airport, a crucial step toward securing the necessary aerodrome licence for the commencement of commercial operations, news agency PTI reported.

"Our ambition is to inaugurate the commercial operations of the airport by April 17," Arun Bansal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, told the media following the successful trial landing of the first civil passenger aircraft.

According to PTI, Bansal further stated that domestic operations are expected to begin in the second half of May, after completing some procedural steps following the inaugural flight, which will take around four weeks. He added that international operations are anticipated to start by the end of July.

The successful landing of the aircraft at 1.32 pm marked a significant milestone in the airport's development, with the event officially validating the aerodrome's readiness for commercial use. The aircraft was welcomed with a traditional water salute by two Crash Fire Tenders (CFT) stationed at NMIA.

"This is a momentous day for Navi Mumbai International Airport. The successful completion of the validation flight is a major milestone, and we are now one step closer to operationalising the airport, prioritising safety at every step," said Bansal.

The touchdown of the commercial aircraft has confirmed the synchronised functioning of the Navi Mumbai airport's Instrument Approach Procedures, a critical component for safe aircraft landings and take-offs, PTI reported. The validation process includes technical assessments and manoeuvres, allowing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to validate the collected data, which is required for NMIA to obtain its aerodrome licence.

Following the successful validation flight, the flight at Navi Mumbai airport procedures will be published in the Electronic Aeronautical Information Publication (eAIP) for international dissemination.

Before this validation flight, Navi Mumbai airport had successfully carried out flight calibration of its Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), ensuring the accuracy of its instrument approach procedures ahead of the flight's arrival.

