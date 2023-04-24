Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tenders for development works at NAINA

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 April,2023 02:06 PM IST  |  Thane
Tenders for the development works under town planning scheme have been floated and the work will commence soon, CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The City and Industries Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated tenders for development works for the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project, an official said on Monday.


Tenders for the development works under town planning scheme have been floated and the work will commence soon, CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.



The work of a bridge near Devad village connecting NAINA with New Panvel is in the final stage, he said.


CIDCO is developing NAINA, a well-planned city equipped with ultra-modern facilities on an area of 371 sq km around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, to prevent haphazard growth in the area.

The project is being implemented through 12 town planning schemes for its speedy and effective implementation.

The corporation recently floated the tenders for road works and other development activities and the tender process will be conducted in a transparent manner online, it was stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

