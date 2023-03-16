Navi Mumbai: CIDCO official arrested while taking bribe

The official was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

An official of the Maharashtra government's planning agency CIDCO was on Thursday allegedly caught red-handed while taking bribe in Navi Mumbai.

The 57-year-old official had demanded Rs 7 lakh for facilitating the grant of a plot to a local resident whose house had been acquired for the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release said.

After the house owner approached the Navi Mumbai unit of Thane ACB, a trap was laid and the official was caught while taking the first instalment of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant at his office, it added.

He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, it said.

