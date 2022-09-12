Navi Mumbai: CIDCO scheme puts 4,158 homes, 245 shops on sale

These houses are located in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Taloja and Kharghar nodes of Navi Mumbai, with 404 marked for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

State-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with a scheme for the sale of 4,158 residential apartments in Navi Mumbai as well as 245 shops and six commercial premises at railway station complexes, an official said on Monday.

These houses are located in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Taloja and Kharghar nodes of Navi Mumbai, with 404 marked for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.

"The 245 shops are in Kharghar, Taloja, Dronagiri, Kalamboli and Ghansoli, while the six commercial premises comprise three each at Nerul and Juinagar railway station complexes," he added.

