Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde asks officials to probe Nhava mangrove destruction

Deebris being dumped on levelled mangroves

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promptly responded to environmentalists’ complaints, asking senior officials to look into the mangrove destruction at Nhava and also the mysterious disappearance of five painted-snipes from Panvel lake.

Taking note of the alleged killing of more than 2,000 mangroves in the CIDCO-controlled area near Rambagh at Nhava, the CM asked the urban development department (UDD) and forest department heads to examine the issue and take action accordingly. NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar who lodged the complaints with the CM said he received emails specifically marked to UDD principal secretary Bhushan Gagrani and forest secretary B Venugopal Reddy.

Earlier, Nhava resident Vaibhav Mhatre brought the matter to the notice of the forest department which conducted an inspection on Monday and recorded evidence of the destruction. According to NatConnect, a team led by Sunil Mahadik (forester of Gharapuri) said debris is being dumped on the mangroves while the intertidal water flow is being blocked using a metal flap which is choking hundreds of mangrove plants. “Since the area is under CIDCO control, we will request the city planner to take action,” Mahadik said.



Mangrove destruction at Rambagh

Range forest officer Sudhir Manjare of the Navi Mumbai mangrove unit informed NatConnect that he had asked CIDCO to check the destruction. However, the CIDCO general manager (forest) passed the buck to the anti-encroachment department. A concrete mixer truck belonging to a private firm was also noticed in the area and evidence of this has been recorded, forest department officials said. Google maps of 2005 produced by Mhatre showed the presence of healthy mangroves on both sides of the Rambagh Udyan arch, Mahadik’s team report said. Now these plants are covered with soil and debris. “This is how the ground is being expanded,” Mhatre pointed out.

NatConnect has also taken up the issue with the High Court (HC)-appointed mangrove committee. “This case once again proves our contention that CIDCO is yet to hand over several mangrove stretches to the forest department for conservation,” Kumar said, adding that apart from the Nhave site, forests behind the NRI Complex, at Ulwe and Kharghar are yet to be handed over to the forest department despite a series of reminders by the HC committee. “This is a clear violation of the HC order and the wetland committee must take stern action. I request the mangrove committee to order the removal of the landfill and restore intertidal flow so that the mangroves can grow back on their own,” Kumar said. In another response to green groups, the CM directed environment principal secretary Pravin Darade to look into complaints of the mysterious disappearance of five painted-snipes form Panvel lake which, green activists said, is under an artificial beautification drive impacting the natural beauty.

“The grass and weeds are being cleared and bright LED lamps are installed along with backlit animal statues at the lake and this is disturbing the flora and fauna of the 400-year-old lake,” Environmentalist Jyoti Nadkarni said, adding that the invasive type of weeds can be removed but not the entire cover under which the birds survive. According to Kumar, the bright lights are the “birds’ enemies” and they should not be installed inside the lake or outside. Four painted-snipe chicks and their father who were seen last week have suddenly disappeared, avid birder and senior citizen Madhav Athavale said.

Environmentalists fear their disappearance is due to a predatory attack. Both Nadkarni and Kumar have appealed to the Panvel Municipal Corporation to suspend the entire beautification project until its impact on biodiversity is ascertained. The city has a biodiversity committee which should thoroughly examine the issue, they said. NatConnect said it would follow up on both issues through the RTI route.

