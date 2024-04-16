Navi Mumbai cops file case after unknown persons throw eggs, orange peels at cultural event

A 58-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Panvel Taluka police in Navi Mumbai, expressing her displeasure with the incident, said the officials.

Unidentified persons reportedly disrupted a cultural event in Navi Mumbai by tossing eggs, orange peels, and water onstage. The event happened on Sunday at a festival to jointly commemorate the birth anniversaries of social revolutionaries Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Held in Kongaon, Panvel, the cultural programme was disrupted after some unidentified persons threw eggs, orange peels and water at the stage. A 58-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Panvel Taluka police, expressing her displeasure with the incident, reported PTI.

According to the report, the purpose of the crime is unknown, however, the complaint stated that it not only harmed the feelings of guests but also humiliated the revered figures being celebrated during the ceremony.

In response to the complaint, the police filed a case under Indian Penal Code Section 295(a), which prohibits deliberate acts meant to incite religious emotions, as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the disturbance, the PTI report stated.

A 44-year-old man from Navi Mumbai lost Rs 45.69 lakh to cyber scammers who had duped him into investing in share trading, an official told PTI on Tuesday.

Per the report, an FIR was filed against the five persons based on a complaint under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and other applicable laws of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

An official from the cyber crime department told PTI that the complainant alleged the accused contacted him through different social media platforms and lured him to invest in share trading, promising good returns.

Reportedly, the complainant had invested Rs 45.69 lakhs between March 2 and April 14 and claimed that he did not get any retrusn nor could he recover the invested amount.

With the aid of the mobile numbers, WhatsApp groups, and Telegram IDs that the accused used to get in touch with the complainant, the police are attempting to identify the accused, the official told the news agency.

