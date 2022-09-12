Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai Land on top of Parsik hill being dug illegally say activists

Navi Mumbai: Land on top of Parsik hill being dug illegally, say activists

Updated on: 12 September,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Environmentalists request CM to nip activities in the bud before illegal structures come up

Navi Mumbai: Land on top of Parsik hill being dug illegally, say activists

Alleged levelling being carried out on Parsik hill in Belapur


Environmentalists have complained to the government about a vast portion of land on top of Parsik hill at Belapur being dug and levelled. Irate Navi Mumbai-based activists have also alleged that the authorities are turning blind eye to the blatant land grab.


Vishnu Joshi, convenor of Parsik Greens Forum, alleged, “A JCB machine dug and levelled the area on Wednesday. This is a clear-cut case of a land grab.” NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar also claimed that the digging activity can be seen from the Sion-Panvel highway on the northern side of the Parsik hill stretch as one drives from Nerul towards Belapur.


Kumar, writing to the chief minister and the environment department, said this activity must be nipped in the bud before any structures come up, damaging the hill and the greenery. Any type of hill cutting requires an environmental clearance, according to an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), NatConnect pointed out.

The environmentalist claimed that he had contacted City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) environment officer Pramod Patil who told NatConnect that this area could come under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and hence denied any knowledge of the digging.

NatConnect Foundation pointed out that earlier, the slope of the residential part of Parsik hill was cut under the guise of beautification. “Lush green trees were destroyed to be replaced with flower pots. Our repeated complaints to the CM were referred to the forest secretary who in turn asked his Thane district officials to check,” Kumar said.

Also Read: ‘Who is responsible for Navi Mumbai’s mangroves?’ 

He also added that the NMMC ward officer had inspected the area but did not take any action as the hill was said to come under the CIDCO’s jurisdiction.  

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
belapur navi mumbai mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK