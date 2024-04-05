Navi Mumbai Metro timings extended, check details

The Metro service timings will be extended for by hour from Belapur Metro Station and half an hour from Pendhar

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to extend operational timings of Metro service from 8th April, 2024 by one hour from Belapur and half an hour from Pendhar. The extended timings will be applicable on all days of the week.

After the extension of Metro service on Belapur - Pendhar Line-1, the services will commence at 6 am from Belapur and Pendhar Metro Stations. The last metro train service will be available at 11 pm from Belapur Metro Station and 10.30 pm from Pendhar Metro Station on all days of the week.

The Navi Mumbai Metro is operated by CIDCO with services on the 11.10 km route between Belapur and Pendhar with 11 stations and the train depot located at Taloja Panchanand.

Meanwhile, questions are raised over the work of Mumbai metro's Line 6 to make the line operational by its deadline.

Civil works related to the 15.31-km Mumbai Metro Pink Line 6, which links Swami Samarth Nagar in Lokhandwala and Vikhroli, is expected to be ready by October 2024, but trains and a planned car shed at Kanjurmarg are nowhere to be seen. The public commissioning of the line has been pushed to 2026 as there have been delays in the procurement of rolling stock due to technical issues.

The car shed has been delayed as more land is required for it. With the delay related to rolling stock and the car shed, the commissioning of the Pink Line may not happen this year or next year as planned earlier but will be pushed ahead to 2026.