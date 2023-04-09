Navi Mumbai: Mobster eats for free at hotel, beats up staff

Hotel staff finally goes to police, Turbhe cops register complaint against mobster, three others

Representation pic

Turbhe MIDC cops have booked a mobster and three others for allegedly beating up hotel staff and ransacking the hotel. The mobster identified as Dada Mane had come to the hotel for drinks and dinner on April 5 and was leaving without paying. When the hotel manager demanded money, he was threatened with assault and subsequently, attacked the next day. On April 5, around 11.45pm, Dada Mane with a person identified as Mahadev came to Hotel Shweta Palace. Both drank and ate but when the manager Gangadhar Nayak requested them to pay up, Mane refused and threatened him, “You don’t know who I am. I will destroy your hotel”. Fearing assault, the hotel didn’t go to the police.

On April 6 around noon, Mane arrived at the hotel with a bamboo stick and started beating the staff that came in his way. “I tried to intervene but he even hit me. I called the neighboring shopkeepers for help. When they arrived, Mane warned everyone to stay away and called more people. Three people arrived at the hotel within a few minutes and started ransacking the hotel,” said Manager Nayak. After ransacking the hotel, Mane and others left the hotel, threatening the staff that the police could do nothing against them. The hotel staff finally decided to make a complaint at Turbhe MIDC police station.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered an offence against Dada Mane and three unknown under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of Maharashtra Police Act 1951. We have registered an offence against four persons in connection with the incident. There are no arrests yet,” said Ravindra Daundkar, Senior Inspector, Turbhe MIDC police station.