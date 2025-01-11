NGT issues notice to MIDC over plot in Pawane, Navi Mumbai amid fears of tree felling for commercial use

Open Space 7 plot where 200 trees are slated to be hacked, according to environmentalists

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: National Green Tribunal issues notice to MIDC over a hotel project x 00:00

Taking note of an environmentalist’s plea to protect a green patch of over 200 trees from commercial development in a chemical zone at Pawane, Navi Mumbai, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The MIDC had allotted 300 sq m from the original 3,600 sq m of Open Space 7 to a project-affected person (PAP) for a hotel project. Environmentalists fear that the commercial activity could lead to the felling of 200 mature trees if the project proceeds.

The NGT’s western zonal bench directed the MIDC to respond to the concerns raised by NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar. “I have no objection to helping PAPs, but the green space must be preserved. The PAP can be resettled at a different site,” Kumar stated in the application.

The plea highlights that the area is dominated by chemical factories emitting pollutants, necessitating green buffer zones as mandated in the region’s Development Plan. Regulation 3.4.3 of the 2023 Comprehensive Development Control and Promotion Regulations (CDCPR) strictly restricts construction in such open spaces, Kumar’s counsel, Ronita Bhattacharya, argued.

Open Space 7 has been maintained since 2001 by Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd, which planted and cared for over 200 trees. Developing the 300 sq m plot for the PAP would require the felling of 34 trees just to provide access for customers to the proposed hotel.

Records accessed under the RTI Act reveal that the land, originally leased in 2000 for afforestation, was taken back by the MIDC in 2008 for PAP allocation, though the decision was communicated to the company only in January 2024.

According to the CDCPR, permissible activities in open spaces include recreational facilities like pavilions, gymnasiums, libraries, and yoga centres—not hotels or restaurants.

The tribunal bench, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Dr Vijay Kulkarni, noted: “It appears the applicant fears that allowing construction of a otel/restaurant in the area reserved for open space would lead to the destruction of a large number of trees.”

The next hearing is scheduled for February 10, 2025.

NatConnect also pointed out a precedent where the Bombay High Court overturned CIDCO’s decision to use open space for real estate. The Supreme Court upheld the ruling, emphasising the importance of preserving open spaces for public welfare and the fundamental rights of citizens.

“If we do not have a foresight, concern and care for the future rights of the citizens, and from all possible perspectives, we are abdicating the Constitutional principles which recognise an overall development of an individual, which is part of the right to livelihood as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and as interpreted in its various dimensions, in catena of judgments of the Supreme Court,” the HC said.

Commercial development on the 300 sq mtr plot allotted to the PAP would result in destruction of 34 trees. But a much more serious problem would arise if this precedent is set, change of use on OS-7 is permitted, Kumar said and expressed the fear that the entire green patch would be wiped out.

