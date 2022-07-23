Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 36 new cases of Covid-19 on July 23

With the addition of these cases on July 23, there are 336 active cases in Navi Mumbai now

Navi Mumbai on Saturday reported 36 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The death toll remained unchanged at 2,052 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, according to NMMC data.

Meanwhile, as many as 44 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane city, taking its infection count to 1,92,794, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 23.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, Thane city currently has 350 active Covid-19 cases. One death was also recorded on July 23, which took the fatality toll in Thane to 2,143.

As per the bulletin, 52 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,301. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.71 per cent.