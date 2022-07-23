Breaking News
Maharashtra: H1N1 cases balloon 787 per cent in 11 days
Uttar Pradesh Police makes fifth arrest in Lulu Mall namaz case
Eknath Shinde had adequate security during MVA regime, says ex-home minister
Mumbai Crime: 4-star hotel chef in Andheri stabs waiter to death over order
Karnataka: Transgender held for cheating woman by posing as man on Facebook
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai NMMC reports 36 new cases of Covid 19 on July 23

Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 36 new cases of Covid-19 on July 23

Updated on: 23 July,2022 08:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With the addition of these cases on July 23, there are 336 active cases in Navi Mumbai now

Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 36 new cases of Covid-19 on July 23

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Navi Mumbai on Saturday reported 36 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With the addition of these cases on July 23, there are 336 active cases in Navi Mumbai now.

The death toll remained unchanged at 2,052 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, according to NMMC data.


Meanwhile, as many as 44 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane city, taking its infection count to 1,92,794, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 23.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, Thane city currently has 350 active Covid-19 cases. One death was also recorded on July 23, which took the fatality toll in Thane to 2,143.

As per the bulletin, 52 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,301. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.71 per cent.

navi mumbai Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK